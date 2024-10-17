A free exhibition capturing the East Anglian landscape through the eyes of more than 30 contemporary artists is now open to the public.

Now being displayed at St George’s Guildhall in Lynn, the highly anticipated ‘Lay of the Land’ exhibition draws enthusiastic reviews from art lovers, critics and visitors.

Set against the historic backdrop of the Guildhall’s Fermoy Gallery and Shakespeare Barn, the exhibition features an impressive array of mediums, including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics and glasswork.

Pictured from left, James Wild MP, the mayor of West Norfolk Cllr Paul Bland and Tim FitzHigham

This eclectic mix of artistic disciplines captures the ever-evolving relationship between the East Anglian landscape and those who call it home.

Tim FitzHigham, creative director at St George’s Guildhall, said: "We are thrilled with the public’s positive response to this ground-breaking and hugely ambitious exhibition.

"The variety of artworks reveal a deeper, more nuanced vision of East Anglia’s landscape - far beyond the picturesque.

The Lay of the Land exhibition will be running until next weekend

“The artists have responded to today’s environmental concerns and audience expectations, delivering work that is both thought-provoking and visually stunning.”

Guests at the launch were impressed by the range of works on display, from the vivid paintings of Simon Carter and Fliss Cary to the intricate ceramics of Sam Hodge and sculptural creations by Tim Plunkett.

Many remarked on the dynamic way the exhibition bridges tradition with modern interpretations of the land, offering fresh perspectives on the region’s timeless beauty.

Tim praised the event’s success, noting the importance of this collaboration in celebrating East Anglia’s unique identity.

Visitors at the launch of the Lay of the Land exhibition at St George's Guildhall

He added: “The landscape here is both majestic and intimate, and this exhibition has managed to reflect its many facets brilliantly.

“The artists have captured the very soul of East Anglia, and we’re proud to be showcasing their work to a wider audience.”

The Lay of the Land exhibition will run until Saturday, October 26, offering visitors the chance to explore this exciting collection and experience East Anglia’s distinctive charm through art.

The launch of the Lay of the Land exhibition at St George's Guildhall

Participating artists and makers include:

Karen Bek, Sue Blandford, Mary Blue, Carolyn Brookes-Davies, Lorraine Bewick, Simon Carter, Fliss Cary, Caroline Chouler-Tissier, Will Cutts, Eileen Coxon, Helen Derbyshire, Mike Dodd, Mark Edwards, James Evans, Victoria Fenn, Kathryn Hearn, Stewart Hearn, Jane Hindmarch, Sam Hodge, Laura Huston, Jayne Ivimey, Bill Jackson, Linda Jamieson, Caroline Mackintosh, Pandora Mond, Tessa Newcomb, Tim Plunkett, Joni Smith, Paul P. Smit, Nessie Stonebridge, Frank Watson, Jack Wheeler, Katrina Wheeler, Cecilia Willis and Peter Wylie.

Artist Nessie Stonebridge beside one of her works at the launch of the Lay of the Land exhibition at St George's Guildhall

