Earlier in the year a Portuguese friend asked me exactly what a pantomime was… and her facial expression went from curious to baffled as I did my best to explain.

I told her that pantos are usually based on popular fairy tales, that there is always an amorous dame, played by a man, and sometimes a young woman disguised as a male.

There is always a village idiot, a princess and a Fairy Godmother. There’s loads of audience participation - but with the same catchphrases for every show, ie: ‘He’s behind you,’ ‘We’ll have to do it again then,’ and ‘Oh no he isn’t!’

Buttons dances

There are gags, songs and slapstick comedy, jokes for the kids - who usually make up much of the audience - and more risqué humour for the adults. Oh, and the dame usually latches on to some poor guy in the front rows and declares her love for him throughout the evening.

Topical jokes, both local and national, usually feature too - and there’s always a happy ending.

“That sounds absolutely ridiculous,” she said. It is, of course it is. And that’s what makes this very British tradition so wonderful.

The wedding ceremony

I’ve been going to pantos ever since my children were little and, even though they are now grown and not interested, you’ll not stop me and my wife from attending.

To me, it feels like the Christmas season has started when I attend panto, so it was with great excitement that Josi and I attended Alive Corn Exchange on Sunday evening to see the latest Chris Jordan production, Cinderella. And what a show it was, Josi actually saying it was the best we’ve ever seen in Lynn.

Star of the show, as ever, was Scott Cripps as Buttons. Scott is a regular for the Lynn panto and he’s an absolute star. The children love him, he makes the adults laugh too and he’s a very talented singer and dancer.

The two Ugly Sisters were superb too, Harry Hart playing Marjorie and Alan McLaren as Floribunda. The interactions between Marjorie and the unfortunate ‘Dave’ in the audience were hilarious.

The Fairy Godmother, Cinderella and Buttons

Ella Bracci was making her professional debut as Cinderella and was also very impressive.

Highlights of the show for me included Cinders’ transition from rags to party dress in a single twirl along with her magical ride to the ball, both in Act One.

In Act Two there was a fantastic scene around an imaginary wall involving The Ugly Sisters, Buttons and Baron Hardup (played by Steven Pinder who was Max Farnham in Brookside for 13 years). And also a wonderful Elvis mash-up from Scott Cripps.

Cinderella

But everyone will have their own highlights as this was just what cracking panto should be: funny, silly, happy entertainment for all the family.

The show continues until Sunday, January 5 and you can buy tickets, from £19 to £25, from the box office at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

Showing their dance moves

There was lots of singing and dancing

Prince Charming holds aloft Cinderella's crystal slipper

Buttons and Baron Hardup

The Ugly Sisters

