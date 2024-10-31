King’s Lynn Comic Con and Toy Fair opens its doors for the first time this Sunday with some belated trick-or-treat fun at Alive Lynnsport.

The event is suitable for all ages, great for collectors and a fantastic family day out with a chance to put on your Halloween costumes one last time for this year.

A must for all fans of popular TV and film, it is a chance to see the iconic Batman Tumbler along with an opportunity to see and speak to Lightning McQueen.

There will also be a chance to relive those console memories in the Retro Gaming Zone or show off an amazing costume in the cosplay competition.

With a hall full of stalls selling all sorts of geeky, crafty, and retro merchandise and so much more there will be plenty to see and buy.

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, a fantastic day out that is suitable for all the family then go along to Alive Lynnsport.

The event will open at 9.30am for anyone with additional needs - email mark@strikingevents.com to arrange.

For advanced ticket holders, doors will open at 10am and 10.30am for those paying on the door.

The event will finish at 4pm.

Ticket prices in advance are £10 an adult, £8 for teens or students, £5 for kids and blue light card holders and carers and under fives are free.

If people want to buy tickets on the day, prices will be an extra £1 or £2 more than in advance.

For more information visit: https://strikingevents.com/kings-lynn/

