An action-packed eco-themed fair will bring hours of activities and information for visitors this weekend.

Returning to Lynn Minster on Saturday from 10am to 1pm is the third annual Eco Day, which this year will be a fair.

There will be lots of information available from a number of organisations as well a number of children’s activities taking place.

The Minster in Lynn is holding the event at the weekend

Norfolk Wildlife Trust will be in attendance with entertainment for children including nature corridor protectors, a history matching game and a clay hedgehog activity.

There will also be information about how to take action to help wildlife.

West Norfolk Council will also have resources available such as:

- Garden hose adaptors

- Shower heads

- Shower timers

- Water saving kits

- Cistern bags

- Draughtproofing tape

- Sink grates

- Bath buoys

There will also be information about Careline and the Lily service for people who may need to access their support for themselves and their families.

Revd Fiona Munn will be holding a drop-in children’s ‘Forest Church’ with activities both inside and outside Lynn Minster including the churchyard throughout the morning.

At 11am, there will be talk from Rachel Kellet from Halesworth Area Sustainable Hub regarding action that has been taken in the area to mitigate climate change.

Also attending the event will be the team from the Harding’s Pits Association and the local Environmental Health Service.

Throughout the week leading up to the fair, Jim Taylor will be holding an exhibition in Lynn Minster about ‘Taylors Seed Shop’.

The team at Lynn Minster say that, as always, there will also be a warm welcome and delicious tea and cakes.