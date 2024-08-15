Residents are invited to watch some free films outdoors that are suitable for the whole family.

Hunstanton and Lynn are hosting outdoor cinema screenings this weekend.

Cllr Bal Anota, cabinet member for events and public open space, said: “The movie marathon starts in Hunstanton on Saturday with three family-friendly films.”

West Norfolk Council put on a free screening of Top Gun: Maverick on the green at Hunstanton last year. Picture: Rebekah Chilvers

The animated adventure film Migration starts at 11.30am. This is followed by Wonka at 3pm, starring Timothée Chalamet as the title character and Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa.

Then families can sing along to the original Mamma Mia film from 7pm.

Cllr Anota added: “I urge residents to bring blankets, and chairs and get there early to get a good spot.

Cllr Bal Anota. Picture: Ian Burt

“Also they can take advantage of local concessions and businesses available near the green for some good food and drink.”

On Sunday the movie madness moves to Lynn with two free films being shown on the Tuesday Market Place.

At 10.30am there’s Elemental from Disney Pixar. This is followed by something for older children with age 12 rated film Barbie at 1pm.

PM Bars and Coffee Club will be open and serving people in the market place.

Cllr Anota said: “These are more great free events that our team put together through the summer and there’s more to come over the next few weeks.”

To find out what’s happening and when in Hunstanton visit west-norfolk.gov.uk/hunstantonevents. Lynn events are listed at west-norfolk.gov.uk/events.

Got a story? Email molly.nicholas@iliffepublishing.co.uk