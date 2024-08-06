Mods and Rockers roar back into town on Sunday with the popular classic scooter and motorbike meet in King’s Lynn.

For the ninth year West Norfolk Council has a day full of entertainment from 10am until 4pm in the Tuesday Market Place.

Bal Anota, cabinet member for events and public open space, said: “Our summer events have already entertained thousands of people this year in the Tuesday Market Place and this Sunday sees the return of a hugely popular one.

One of last year's eye-catching machines. Picture: Ian Burt

“The historic market place will be lined with vintage and modern two- and three-wheeled vehicles this Sunday for the return of the popular Mods and Rockers event. If you own a scooter or a bike that you want to show off, please bring it along; there’s no need to book.”

Flashback to a previous Mods and Rockers event. Picture: Ian Burt

Exhibitors and spectators will be invited to judge the bikes for the ‘People’s Choice award’, so every vote counts.

Music on the day is being provided by Scooted ‘n’ Booted, Dead Horse and The Soft Tone Needles. There will also be DJ sets from Sue Simper.

No pre-booking is necessary for exhibitors, and there is no entry fee. During the day there will be a voluntary collection for SERV emergency blood bikes.

The event is part of the council’s summer of free entertainment which next weekend, August 18, sees Movies in the Market Place (11am to 4pm). This new event sees the screening of two free films back-to-back of Elemental followed by Barbie in the afternoon.