How does gravity work? How are solar systems made? How do we know how far away the stars are?

All these questions and more will be answered at Hands-on Astronomy, a free science event for astronomers young and old on Saturday, January 25.

Organised by King’s Lynn and District Astronomy Society, the event features a host of activities from the excitement of firing bottle rockets to practical demonstrations of telescopes.

Lynn and District Astronomy Society is inviting families to find out more about the solar system

Alan Gosling, society chairperson, said: “Hands-on Astronomy is aimed at anyone who has ever looked up in the sky and wanted to know more about what they can see.

“Sometimes people who come have received a telescope as a gift and need advice on how to use it – they can bring it along and we can show them how to get started. Others may want to know how to start viewing the skies or find out what sort of telescope is suitable for them. Everyone is welcome – our friendly members can give all sorts of advice.

“For me, the best bit is the children’s activities. We want to inspire young people through the fun of science so we have lots of practical activities that bring key concepts in astronomy to life.

“We have activities where children can create a solar system, and they can make and keep a planet that they’ve made from coloured modelling clay. They can learn how gravity works and how we learned to measure distances in space.

“We love to see the pictures that some young people produce when they come so this year we have binoculars on offer as prizes.”

“And Hands-on Astronomy wouldn’t be complete without firing bottle rockets, which is very wet but huge fun.”

The main event runs from 2pm-5pm at Tottenhill Village Hall, Whin Common Road. If skies are clear, members will stay on until 8pm for an observing session.

Free parking is available on site. The event and all materials are free.