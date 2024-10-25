EXHIBITIONS

Lynn Town Hall: Stories of Lynn: Open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concessions, £1.95 child, £9.80 family ticket, interactive exhibitions, learn about the history of the town.

True’s Yard Museum: Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm (last admission at 3.30pm), admission £5/£4/£2/£8.

Lynn's Majestic Cinema is screening several films next week

Lynn Museum, Market Street: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sundays noon-4pm, latest exhibition is Wolf: A Celebration of Dogs, entrance to exhibition included in museum admission.

Downham Discover Downham: Thursdays-Fridays, 10am-4pm, Saturdays 10am-1pm, discover Downham’s heritage: exhibitions, events and memorabilia, interactive displays including Fenland life.

FAMILY

Docking: Ripper Hall: Wednesdays, 9am – 1pm, weekly market, cafe open.

Fakenham: Town Square: Thursdays, 8.30am to 2pm, weekly market.

Oxborough: Oxburgh Hall: Daily, hall open 11am – 3.45pm.

Sandringham: Sandringham parkland, courtyard area, and children's play area are open: Saturday, 9am, park run, free to enter.

Snettisham: Park Farm: Open daily, 10am-4pm, children’s activities, meet the animals, walking trails, tours to feed the deer.

FUNDRAISING

Wereham: Village Hall: every Wednesday, bingo night in aid of the hall, doors open 6.45pm.

Downham: Discover Downham: Downham: Friday, October 25, 9.30am-12noon, coffee morning in aid of the centre.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lynn: Corn Exchange: Theatre:

Friday, October 25, 7.30pm, John Barrowman – Laid Bare, £30-£40

Saturday, October 26, 7.30pm, Thank Abba For The Music, £26.50-£28.50

Sunday, October 27, 7.30pm, Ben Portsmouth: This is Elvis, £34.50

Monday, October 28, 12noon and 3.30pm, Fireman Sam & The Great Camping Adventure, £17.50-£18.50

Tuesday, October 29, 1pm, Pop Princess, £21.50-£31

Tuesday, October 29, 7.30pm, Trextasy, £31.50

Wednesday, October 30, 7.30pm, The Elo Show, £30

Friday, November 1, 2.30pm, Christmas Memories, £14.50

Saturday, November 2, 9am, Fleamarket, £1.50

Corn Exchange Cinema:

The Wild Robot (PG): Fri, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.15pm, Sat, 10.45am, 1.45pm, Sun, 7.15pm, Mon, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, Tue-Thu, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.15pm

Transformers One (PG): Fri, 11am, 2pm, Sat and Sun, 5pm, Mon, 11am, 2pm, Tue, 2pm, Wed, 11am, 2pm, Thu, 2pm

The Apprentice (15): Fri, 4.30pm, Sat and Sun, 7.30pm, Mon-Thu, 4.30pm, 7.30pm

Fear in The Fens 2024: Sat, 10am

The Substance (18): Mon, 7.45pm

Majestic Cinema:

A Nightmare on Elm Street (40th Anniversary) (15): Fri, Wed, Thu, 8pm

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (12A): Fri, 1.45pm, 5pm, Sat, 2.15pm, 5pm, Sun, 1.30pm, 4.45pm, Mon, 2.15pm, 5pm, Tue, 1.30pm, 4.45pm, Wed, 1.30pm, 4.15pm, Thu, 1.45pm

Buffalo Kids (PG): Fri, 11.15am, Sat, 11.30am, Sun, 11am, Mon, 11.30am, Tue and Wed, 11am, Thu, 11.15am

Joker: Folie a Deux (15): Fri, 4.30pm, Sat, 7pm, Sun, 4.15pm, Mon, 7pm, Tue, 4.15pm

Smile 2 (18): Fri-Wed, 7.45pm, Thu, 4.30pm, 7.45pm

Terrifier 3 (18): Fri-Tue, 7.45pm, Wed, 5pm, Thu, 7.45pm

The Wild Robot (U): Fri and Sat, 11.15am, 11.45am, 2pm, 5pm, Sun, 11.15am, 11.45am, 2pm, 5pm, 7.30pm, Mon, 11.15am, 11.45am, 2pm, 5pm, Tue, 11.15am, 11.45am, 2pm, 5pm, 7.30pm, Wed, 11.15am, 11.45am, 2pm, 5pm, Thu, 11.15am, 11.45am, 2pm

Transformers One (PG): Fri, 11.30am, 2.15pm, 11am, 1.45pm, Sun, 11.15am, 1.50pm, Mon, 11am, 1.45pm, Tue and Wed, 11.15am, 1.50pm, Thu, 11.30am, 2.15pm

Venom The Last Dance (15): Fri-Thu, 2.15pm, 4.45pm, 7.30pm

Hunstanton: Princess Theatre:

Friday, October 25, 7.30pm, The Freddie & Queen Experience, £27

Thursday, October 31, 7.30pm, The Bootleg Beach Boys, £29.50

Friday, November 1, .,30pm, Diana & Lionel - Endless Love The Show, £27

WALKS AND TOURS

West Norfolk Walking For Health: Co-ordinator John Priddle on 07850 914086 or wnwfh.org.uk.

Friday, October 25, 10.30am, Clenchwarton Playing Field, Hall Road, tracks and country roads.

Monday, October 28, 10.30am, lunstanton Community Centre, streets, field tracks.

Wednesday, October 30, 10.30am, The Walks main entrance, opposite Library, firm flat surfaces, also suitable for wheel and push chairs. Distance to suit various needs.

Thursday, October 31, 10am, Hilgay Corner of East End Road and Bridge Street, footpaths and roads, coffee and cake in village hall.