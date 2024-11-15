EXHIBITIONS

Lynn Town Hall: Stories of Lynn: Open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concessions, £1.95 child, £9.80 family ticket, interactive exhibitions, learn about the history of the town.

True’s Yard Museum: Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm (last admission at 3.30pm), admission £5/£4/£2/£8.

Lynn's Majestic Cinema. Pictures: Ian Burt

Lynn Museum, Market Street: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sundays noon-4pm, latest exhibition is Wolf: A Celebration of Dogs, entrance to exhibition included in museum admission.

Downham Discover Downham: Thursdays-Fridays, 10am-4pm, Saturdays 10am-1pm, discover Downham’s heritage: exhibitions, events and memorabilia, interactive displays including Fenland life.

FAMILY

Docking: Ripper Hall: Wednesdays, 9am – 1pm, weekly market, cafe open.

Fakenham: Town Square: Thursdays, 8.30am to 2pm, weekly market.

Oxborough: Oxburgh Hall: Daily, hall open 11am – 3.45pm.

Sandringham: Sandringham parkland, courtyard area, and children's play area are open: Saturday, 9am, park run, free to enter.

Snettisham: Park Farm: Open daily, 10am-4pm, children’s activities, meet the animals, walking trails, tours to feed the deer.

FUNDRAISING

Wereham: Village Hall: every Wednesday, bingo night in aid of the hall, doors open 6.45pm.

Downham: Discover Downham: Downham: Friday, November 29, 9.30am-12noon, coffee morning in aid of the centre.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lynn: Corn Exchange:

Theatre: Friday, November 15, 7.30pm, Sat, November 16, 2.30pm, 7.30pm, The Sound of Music, £16-£18

Sunday, November 17, 3.30pm, Norfolk Symphony Orchestra, up to £16

Monday, November 18, 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Fairytale of New York, £30

Wednesday, November 20, 1pm and 7pm, A Christmas Carol, £18-£20

Thursday, November 21, 7.30pm, Joe Pasquale, £27

Friday, November 22, 7.30pm, Simon Reeve To The Ends Of Earth, £32

Corn Exchange Cinema:

Paddington In Peru (PG): Fri and Sat, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.15pm, Sun, 5pm, Mon, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.15pm, Tue, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.15pm, Wed, 1.45pm, 4.30pm, Thu, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 4.30pm

Gladiator 2 (15): Fri and Sat, 10.30am, 1.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Sun, 1.30pm, 4.30pm, Mon, 1.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Tue, 10.30am, 1.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Wed, 1.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Thu, 10.30am, 1.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm

Kiss Me, Kate: The Musical: Sun, 2pm, Wed, 7pm

Girl From The North Country (12A): Thu, 7pm

Majestic Cinema:

Gladiator 2 (15): Fri, 1.45pm, 4.30pm, 7pm, 7.30pm, Sat and Sun, 1.15pm, 4.30pm, 7pm, 7.30pm, Mon-Thu, 1.45pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm

Heretic (15): Fri, 2pm, Mon-Thu, 2pm, 7.45pm

Paddington In Peru (PG): Fri, 2pm, 4.30pm, 5pm, 7.45pm, Sat and Sun, 10.45am, 11.45am, 1.55pm, 2.30pm, 4.30pm, 5pm, 7.45pm, Mon-Thu, 2pm, 4.30pm, 5pm, 7.45pm

Red One (12A): Fri, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.30pm, Sat and Sun, 11am, 4.15pm, 7.15pm, Mon-Thu, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.15pm

Hunstanton: Princess Theatre:

Saturday, November 16, 7.30pm, Simon & Garfunkel: Through The Years, £32

WALKS AND TOURS

West Norfolk Walking For Health: Co-ordinator John Priddle on 07850 914086 or wnwfh.org.uk.

Monday, November 18, 2pm, Dersingham Heath, Sportfield, track at bottom of Feathers beer garden, heath, woods and minor roads

Wednesday, November 20, 10.30am, Hunstanton Tesco Car Park, flat even surfaces, paved and grass

Thursday, November 21, 10am, St Germans Village Hall, river bank, footpaths and lane to Wiggenhall St Peters

Thursday, November 21, 2pm, Dersingham Library, leisurely walk and talk up to two miles