Range of things to see and do including cinema screenings, theatre shows and days out in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk in the coming week
EXHIBITIONS
Lynn Town Hall: Stories of Lynn: Open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concessions, £1.95 child, £9.80 family ticket, interactive exhibitions, learn about the history of the town.
True’s Yard Museum: Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm (last admission at 3.30pm), admission £5/£4/£2/£8.
Lynn Museum, Market Street: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sundays noon-4pm, latest exhibition is Wolf: A Celebration of Dogs, entrance to exhibition included in museum admission.
Downham Discover Downham: Thursdays-Fridays, 10am-4pm, Saturdays 10am-1pm, discover Downham’s heritage: exhibitions, events and memorabilia, interactive displays including Fenland life.
FAMILY
Docking: Ripper Hall: Wednesdays, 9am – 1pm, weekly market, cafe open.
Fakenham: Town Square: Thursdays, 8.30am to 2pm, weekly market.
Oxborough: Oxburgh Hall: Daily, hall open 11am – 3.45pm.
Sandringham: Sandringham parkland, courtyard area, and children's play area are open: Saturday, 9am, park run, free to enter.
Snettisham: Park Farm: Open daily, 10am-4pm, children’s activities, meet the animals, walking trails, tours to feed the deer.
FUNDRAISING
Wereham: Village Hall: every Wednesday, bingo night in aid of the hall, doors open 6.45pm.
Downham: Discover Downham: Downham: Friday, November 29, 9.30am-12noon, coffee morning in aid of the centre.
ENTERTAINMENT
Lynn: Corn Exchange:
Theatre: Friday, November 15, 7.30pm, Sat, November 16, 2.30pm, 7.30pm, The Sound of Music, £16-£18
Sunday, November 17, 3.30pm, Norfolk Symphony Orchestra, up to £16
Monday, November 18, 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Fairytale of New York, £30
Wednesday, November 20, 1pm and 7pm, A Christmas Carol, £18-£20
Thursday, November 21, 7.30pm, Joe Pasquale, £27
Friday, November 22, 7.30pm, Simon Reeve To The Ends Of Earth, £32
Corn Exchange Cinema:
Paddington In Peru (PG): Fri and Sat, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.15pm, Sun, 5pm, Mon, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.15pm, Tue, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.15pm, Wed, 1.45pm, 4.30pm, Thu, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 4.30pm
Gladiator 2 (15): Fri and Sat, 10.30am, 1.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Sun, 1.30pm, 4.30pm, Mon, 1.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Tue, 10.30am, 1.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Wed, 1.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Thu, 10.30am, 1.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm
Kiss Me, Kate: The Musical: Sun, 2pm, Wed, 7pm
Girl From The North Country (12A): Thu, 7pm
Majestic Cinema:
Gladiator 2 (15): Fri, 1.45pm, 4.30pm, 7pm, 7.30pm, Sat and Sun, 1.15pm, 4.30pm, 7pm, 7.30pm, Mon-Thu, 1.45pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm
Heretic (15): Fri, 2pm, Mon-Thu, 2pm, 7.45pm
Paddington In Peru (PG): Fri, 2pm, 4.30pm, 5pm, 7.45pm, Sat and Sun, 10.45am, 11.45am, 1.55pm, 2.30pm, 4.30pm, 5pm, 7.45pm, Mon-Thu, 2pm, 4.30pm, 5pm, 7.45pm
Red One (12A): Fri, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.30pm, Sat and Sun, 11am, 4.15pm, 7.15pm, Mon-Thu, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.15pm
Hunstanton: Princess Theatre:
Saturday, November 16, 7.30pm, Simon & Garfunkel: Through The Years, £32
WALKS AND TOURS
West Norfolk Walking For Health: Co-ordinator John Priddle on 07850 914086 or wnwfh.org.uk.
Monday, November 18, 2pm, Dersingham Heath, Sportfield, track at bottom of Feathers beer garden, heath, woods and minor roads
Wednesday, November 20, 10.30am, Hunstanton Tesco Car Park, flat even surfaces, paved and grass
Thursday, November 21, 10am, St Germans Village Hall, river bank, footpaths and lane to Wiggenhall St Peters
Thursday, November 21, 2pm, Dersingham Library, leisurely walk and talk up to two miles