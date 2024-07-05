Motoring gems spanning more than 80 years will be making their way sedately through the West Norfolk countryside this weekend.

From elderly Fords and Austins to more recent but equally iconic names including Austin Healeys, Jaguars, Porsches, Triumphs, a DeLorean, Ford GT40, and a Rolls Royce - they will all be taking part in Lynn Motor Club's 46th annual classic car rally on Sunday.

Organisers have received 75 entries from Norfolk, neighbouring counties, as well as a few from further afield, and a record number of them have been entered by club members.

King's Lynn and District Motor Club, 44th Annual Classic Car Rally in June 2022

The oldest car will be a 1928 Ford Model A Phantom, followed by a 1935 Austin 12/4, a 1936 Fraser Nash-BMW, and a Ford Model Y, also dating back to 1936.

They will all be lining up at Bearts of Stow Bridge from 9am ready to be flagged off around an hour later. Members of the public are welcome at the start.

The cars will make their way via Shouldham, Fincham, Boughton, Oxborough, Beachamwell and Cockley Cley to Swaffham.

2022’s Lynn Motor Club classic car run

From there they will head out to the A47 and then go via the Dunhams to Litcham, Mileham, Wendling and Scarning to the edge of Dereham and through North Tuddenham to Lyng before a break for lunch at Lenwade.

After lunch, the route takes them up the main Fakenham road through Guist before turning off to Great Ryburgh.

They will continue via Hempton to the Creakes and then through Stanhoe to Docking, Ringstead and Old Hunstanton, finishing on the Green at Hunstanton at around 3pm.

West Norfolk's borough mayor Cllr Paul Bland will present awards at around 4.15pm.

Organiser Adrian Cunnington said: “We have a full entry list and this year we have a higher than usual proportion of locally-owned vehicles including several of our own club members taking part.

“The club is grateful for the support of its sponsors, including Anglia Car Auctions, Bearts, Ottoway Carpentry, Bennett’s Estate Agents and Steve Cato.”

Proceeds from the event will go to the Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service (NARS), a charity the club has supported for several years and which received £1,000 from the 2023 charity rally.