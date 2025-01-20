Five Little Ducks will be swimming their way to The Workshop in Lynn for a magical stage adaptation of the children’s classic nursery rhyme this month.

Spinning Wheel Theatre’s new show will take early years audiences on a journey beyond the reeds and lily pads on a hunt for the far-flung fledglings.

Created in partnership with Suffolk Libraries, The New Wolsey Theatre and the Angles Theatre in Wisbech, and inspired by the ideas of one to four-year-olds, Five Little Ducks features a captivating cast of characters.

The show includes the use of Makaton signing, sound, light and movement to create a riverbank world

There will also be puppetry and beautiful sensory moments designed to stimulate the minds of young children in a relaxed performance environment.

The 45-minute show, made to appeal to youngsters with or without additional needs, includes the use of Makaton signing, sound, light and movement to create a riverbank world which allows them to actively experience the story.

During research and development for Five Little Ducks, Spinning Wheel Theatre visited two nurseries and three parent-toddler groups to harness the imagination of young children and inject their creativity into the final show.

The final show stars Ipswich actor and drama facilitator, Yani Green, alongside actor-musician and musical director Erin Rydal and theatre-maker and facilitator Maryam Noorhimli.

Meanwhile, composer Max Welton provides a soundtrack of acoustic instrumentation and modern electronic music.

Performances are scheduled from Tuesday, January 28 to Saturday, February 1 at The Workshop, in the Vancouver Quarter, Lynn.

Admission costs £5 per person, with 30% of tickets available for free at the nearby JobCentre Plus to eligible families.

Amy Wyllie, Spinning Wheel Theatre’s co-artistic director, said: “We are excited to bring our latest show to Lynn this January and can’t wait to take audiences on a cosy, cheerful and engaging journey with our Five Little Ducks.”

Becca Gibbs, co-artistic director, said: “We are all about using children’s own creativity to help create theatre for young audiences and make their ideas come to life.”

The play is aimed at children aged one to four. Tickets are available from The Workshop box office on 01553 277919 or https://theworkshop.org.uk/shows/five-little-ducks/.

