Downham Market community choir, Singers Inspired, will be performing a joint charity concert with King’s Lynn U3A Shanty Singers on Thursday, December 12 at 7.30pm at Downham Market Methodist Church.

Admission will be free, with a retiring collection in aid of West Norfolk Deaf Association which provides specialist support and practical assistance to those who are deaf or have hearing difficulties.

Downham Market's Singers Inspired rehearsing. Picture: N. Marston

Sue Colyer and Mick Norman sing with both ensembles and Mick said they are "excited at the prospect of singing at a concert which brings together two different styles of singing.”

“Shanties are mainly sung in two parts, one half singing the verse and the other half the chorus, whilst the choir generally sings in four part harmonies,” Mick said.