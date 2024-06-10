Vintage and classic tractors will be taking to the roads on Sunday, June 16, for the Tractor Road Run and Country Fair at Grimston.

Held at Manor Farm (PE32 1BG) there will be bacon butties and a cuppa from 9.30am and a chance to see the vintage tractors set off on their road run at 10.30am.

A picture from last year's event. Picture: Ian Burt

The country fair starts from 1.30pm and will include live music, barbecue, beer tent, strawberries and cream, homemade cakes and refreshments. There will also be games, craft stalls, vintage engines and displays. Admission and parking is free.

The cavalcade of tractors is expected to return to the fair at 2.30pm.