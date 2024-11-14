In our weekly Memory Lane Schooldays feature, we look back to football fun in 2005…

Football fan Karl Ghent receives his prizes from organiser Paul Hunt for raising the most sponsorship in a Lynn Community Football event held at North Lynn.

This picture was taken in November 2005 and in the background are dozens of pupils from St Edmund’s Community Foundation School who received certificates for taking part in the football event earlier in the year.

Just about every child had taken part, having fun and learning new football skills, and on the day were sponsored by friends and family, raising more than £200 which was put towards buying new noticeboards for St Edmund’s. Karl’s prize was a football and a new pair of boots.