In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature, we look back through the pages of the Lynn News…

October 2005: Donations towards the Lynn News’ target of £60,000 to build a round-the-clock helipad at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital included a £100 donation from Margaret Oughton. She generously gave up the money she was given as a present for working at Argos in Lynn for 25 years. Margaret is pictured giving the cheque to air ambulance fundraiser Chris Donaldson. Behind them are, from left, Argos staff Sue Miller, Elaine Braybrook, Glenda Ellis, Maxine Taylor, Valerie Simpson, Lindsey Wade and Ann Tucker.

October 2005: Three staff members from Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital were hoping to raise at least £300 from a sponsored 17-mile pram push from Hunstanton to Castle Rising – in aid of needy children in Cameroon. From left are midwives Jean Skeen and Eleanor Kelly, midwife secretary Rachael Kerr, and Tony Murray, the husband of a midwife colleague.

October 2005: Kind-hearted West Norfolk Needleworkers present £700 to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s breast care unit. From left are treasurer Margaret Fisher, vice-chairman Joan Steward, Chris Piggott, secretary Myrtle Roberts, committee member Joyce Peart, breast care nurse Angela Holford and committee member Barbara Franklin.

October 2005: Staff at the Downham branch of Barclays raised £904 for the colo rectal bowel cancer unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital when they held an open day for customers, colleagues and friends to enjoy tea, coffee and home-made cakes. Val Mason, right, hands the cheque over to QEH staff, from left, Sue Wakefield, Marion Steward, Paul Cullen and Gill Skipper.

October 2005: Staff at Wingland Foods in Sutton Bridge were in the pink when raising £270 for breast cancer sufferers. They had to wear pink or face a fine and joining in the fun were Lou and Andy from Little Britain (aka Darren Denny and Ady Gilham) pictured here with their Wingland colleagues.

October 2004: Customers and friends of Brancaster’s Ship Inn raised £1,100 from a fun weekend and a garage sale, with the money being shared between Lynn and District Guide Dogs for the Blind Association and Redwings Horse Sanctuary near Wymondham. Paul Bloy and his guide dog Jem receive their cheque from landlady Ali Chesterman, while pub chef Julie Hipkin presents a cheque to Lynn Cutress of Redwings. Standing is Gil Smith of the Guide Dogs Association.

October 2004: Taking part in a toddle waddle to raise money for the Meningitis Trust were these four tiny tots at Brookville. From left are Eleanor Dickens, Ally-Jane Scott-Stevenson, George Dickens and Silas Neal. Joined by their parents they raised about £300.

October 2004: A 20-mile charity cycle ride in the Sedgeford area saw more than 15 bikers raise about £1,500, to be shared between the Macmillan unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Jack Melville, a Heacham toddler with cerebral palsy. Jack and sister Ella, with parents Andrew Melville and Cara Gladwin are at the front, with event organisers Angela Lake (red) and Carol Owen (blue) standing in the centre.

October 2004: Stuart and Chloe Glassborow, of Fakenham, organised an 18km charity duathlon, combining cycling and running in the Holkham Estate. Stuart (left) is pictured with two other competitors. The event raised around £9,000 which would go towards their dream of building a retreat for homeless children in Kenya.

October 2004: Top local charity couple Len and Rona Willgress raised £293 for Lynn and West Norfolk Victim Support from a country music dance at the William Burt Community Centre in West Winch. Sue Traferri (left), Victim Support branch manager, receives the cheque from Len Willgress, Doris and Ray Barker, and Rona Willgress.

