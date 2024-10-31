In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature, we look back through the pages of the Lynn News…

November 2005: A colourful selection of Asian and Thai food at this stand at Lynn Corn Exchange where the “Around the World in Eighty Dishes” has the highlight of the annual Food Fortnight programme. Mike Young and Charlotte Seekings of Seekings Fruit and Veg show some of the Asian products they sold at the Tuesday Market Place and are joined by A.A.Ayv Dewi Purnami and Ni Wayan Sukma Anggreni from Indonesia.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

November 2005: More money will help expand the work of EAST (Eastern AIDS Support Triangle) say some of the Lynn-based team planning a host of activities for World AIDS Day. Rose Merrilees, left, and Jill Reynolds (EAST job-sharing chief executives) are joined by services manager David Luton Brown.

November 2005: Extra festive fun at the King’s Lynn Hospitals League of Friends Christmas bazaar, as chairman Pat Roome (second left) celebrates 50 years with the group and Edna Bland (left), a founder member of the committee with 52 years’ service behind her.

November 2005: These cheeky chaps from RAF Marham First Response Team were stripping off to promote a “Monty” routine at a Downham charity show. Daring to bare are, from left, Chris Pratt, Adam Robinson, Steven Turnbull, Oli Kisby, Earl Vickers, Tony McCann and Will Hall.

November 2005: Residents and staff of Snettisham’s Sue Ryder Care Centre make a desperate plea to “Save Our Home”. Just days before the Old Hall centre would mark its 25th anniversary, they had been told that if a buyer was not found, the facility could permanently shut its doors. The centre had 65 staff and was looking after 24 full-time residents.

November 2005: A proud moment for Jim Carlile, centre, managing director of Reeds Homestore in Downham. After months of extensive refurbishment, the new quality independent store gets an official civic opening with, from left, West Norfolk mayor and mayoress Trevor and Carol Manley, with Downham town mayor and mayoress Colin and Sue Sampson on the right.

November 2002: A new minibus was presented to West Norfolk Community Transport project – thanks to the 40th Blue Peter appeal. Thousands of children nationwide, including many from local schools raised money for Help the Aged, and the charity’s regional development officer, Sarah Laughton presents “the key” to Peter Morris of the Community Transport project. They are watched by Hollie Sherring, Rebecca Jackson, Kirsty Sherring, Jon Taylor, Sam Kay and Hannah Loomes, from the Terrington St Clement and Reffley Primary Schools.

November 2002: Firefighters across West Norfolk – including these keeping warm around a brazier at the Lynn fire station – joined the fight for better pay as their first strike in 25 years began.

November 2002: Little Jamie White, of Dersingham, switches on Lynn’s Christmas lights, watched by, from left, town centre manager Gary Wiles, mum Donna White, deputy borough mayor Charles Matkin, Steve Bradley of KL.FM, deputy mayoress Rene Matkin, Darren James (KL.FM) and borough mayor John Legg.

