In our weekly feature we look through the pages of the Lynn News from 1994 and 2013…

On this week: October 20 – 26, 2013:

It isn’t dead yet, but the ill-conceived and deeply resented proposed Saddlebow incinerator stands on the verge of being scrapped after the Government deemed it unnecessary. In a letter to Norfolk County Council and MPs Henry Bellingham and Liz Truss, the Environment Minister Lord de Mauley said he was withdrawing £169 million of funding because the burner was not needed to meet EU landfill targets. He said the review was prompted by a breach of the terms and conditions under which funding was originally agreed. It was almost certainly also the result of sustained lobbying by politicians and Lynn News readers. The decision is a serious blow to the county council if the scheme is scrapped because of the £20.3 million in compensation plus an estimated £6 million in further charges paid to contractors Cory Wheelabrator.

Parents were going back to school to learn alongside their children as part of a new scheme in North Lynn, during October 1994.Learning Together was aimed at parents of children preparing for school who had no qualifications themselves, bringing together mums, dads and the youngsters so they could all learn together in a family literacy group.The project was organised by North Lynn and North End Community Trust, with help from Adult Education and the library service, with free sessions held once a week at North Lynn Community Centre.In this picture, the area co-ordinator for adult basic skills, Jenny Walker (left) joins parents and children at an open day

West Norfolk has been highlighted as one of the areas that will lose out most from the proposed HS2 high-speed rail link. A report by accounting firm KPMG has revealed that HS2 could make 50 areas in the UK, including West Norfolk, worse off. The report suggests economic output in West Norfolk would be the fifth worst affected in the country, down by £56 million. North West Norfolk MP, Henry Bellingham, sceptical about the scheme, said his main concern was the massive cost of HS2 which had gone up to £50 billion.

Cancer patients and their families are just days away from getting extra support with the launch of a new cancer support and information centre in Lynn. Norfolk’s cancer charity, Big C, has, through hard work and the fundraising efforts and support of volunteers, businesses and community groups, been able to transform what was an empty shell above the charity shop in Norfolk Street into a welcoming facility set to benefit hundreds of people diagnosed with cancer.

The planned closure of Lynn’s St Nicholas Chapel for vital restoration works has now been delayed until February. Prayers were answered when the Heritage Lottery Fund awarded a £2.3 million grant in April to be spent on conservation and repair works at the medieval Grade I listed building. The total cost of the project is £2.7 million with £210,000 coming from fundraising and £100,000 from a Churches Conservation Trust grant. It now seems likely the work will start at Easter next year and will continue until Christmas

Train bosses have announced plans to replace the historic roof at Lynn Rail Station. The aim by First Capital Connect is to transform the 167-year-old station to its former glory. Repairs to a leaking roof, new lighting and replacing 30-year-old electrical wiring along with re-decoration are included in the heritage-themed revamp. A company spokesman said: “Replacing the ticket hall roof will ensure that the unique ticket hall is preserved for future generations.”

Villagers in Shouldham are celebrating after a Twitter appeal by Stephen Fry helped sell the final shares in a £150,000 campaign to buy back their pub and run it for the community. Campaigners received requests to buy shares from America and Canada after the Norfolk actor’s appeal – and they reached their target by selling the remaining £5,700 shares. Members of the Shouldham Save Our King’s Arms (SOKA) say the next step will be to get a grant to buy and renovate the pub.

Workers behind West Norfolk’s new hospice were “well” excited after an historic 12th century find was discovered on the Hillington construction site. Builders on the new £3.5 million Norfolk Hospice stumbled across the 900-year-old well while fitting drainage works. It was unclear what the large object was at first until archaeologists came to excavate the site. The team discovered the well was made of flint and they have since found a flint arrowhead and tools. The well will now be removed and filled in, and it is hoped a local history group would be interested in the flint tools.

Lynn Stars rider Rory Schlein took full advantage of a late call-up to clinch the Elite League Riders’ Championship for the second time in his career. The event was held at Swindon and Schlein was the first replacement when World Champion Tai Woffinden was ruled out because of injury. He took his chance and led home a Lynn one-two with Niels-Kristian Iversen following him home in second place.