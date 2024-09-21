The next of our articles looking back at the filming of Revolution, starring Al Pacino, in the 1980s…

More than one thousand local people – many of them unemployed or retired – jumped at the chance to be an extra in Revolution, especially as the going rate was £20 per day.

In early March when Goldcrest Productions started to put up the film sets around Lynn’s Custom House area, the company’s casting team also began their work by contacting those lucky enough to have been chosen as extras.

Local extras who were soldiers in King George III’s army were trained for the marching sequences at Lynn’s cattle market in Hardwick Narrows

The West Norfolk film hopefuls were directed to a huge wardrobe department at Bishop’s Lynn House in the Tuesday Market Place where one entire floor was taken up with numerous racks and boxes full of British and American military uniforms and civilian clothes of the mid-18th century period.

Richard Pointing, in charge of the costume department, told the Lynn News that men were being fitted with their British military uniforms at the rate of 15 each hour. These extras were needed for filming scenes depicting the British army marching triumphantly into New York after a victorious battle.

After being kitted out in the uniforms of King George III’s army they were put through their paces at the town’s cattle market at Hardwick Narrows, which became a temporary parade ground.

In all their finery, these New York ladies brought a touch of 18th century elegance to the film set

Looking every inch the part, right down to their shiny buttons, the army of recruits put their best foot forward and were drilled in the correct method of marching and holding their muskets.

Helping to ensure they didn’t step out of line was a former military policeman, Ivor King from Stibbard, near Fakenham, whose 16-year-old son Richard was one of the soldiers.

Towards the end of filming in Lynn it was reported that 20 Revolution film extras had been sacked for being found drunk on the set or being caught in the town’s amusement arcade when they should have been rehearsing.

Beverley Keogh, head of the crowd casting department, confirmed the sackings to the Lynn News. She said some of the extras had even been caught in costume boarding buses to go home. They would then return later in the day to claim their pay.

But some local extras had to dress down for their roles as low-life women

The last scene in Revolution was dedicated to a Lynn extra who collapsed and died after a day’s film shooting.

War veteran Mr Frank Alexander (62) of Gaywood Road had been taken ill in the wardrobe department and efforts to revive him by the unit nurse were unsuccessful

His death was announced before the shooting of the final scene and the cast was told that it would be dedicated in memory of Mr Alexander.

Were you one of the local extras taking part in a crowd scene from Revolution, with King Staithe Square in the background

Time can drag between filming and one local extra finds an unlikely place to take a break. Photo: MLNF-Revolution 13

Who’s giving the orders in this scene? One of the many young extras is keen to make her point

Gallows humour: Hanging around for the next film shooting of Revolution?

Acting can be child’s play … two youngsters resting between takes

These extras were getting their first excitement of the film world

The army on the march – but not in step – in front of McConnahay warehouse. These men were all part of the huge number of West Norfolk people who jumped at the chance of being extras in Revolution

King George’s men on the march from King Street and past the Custom House

