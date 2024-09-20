The next of our articles looking back at the filming of Revolution, starring Al Pacino, in the 1980s…

Real-life drama erupted on Lynn’s Revolution set when local man Roger Duggan was accused of deliberately trying to sabotage filming.

The Lynn News reported in May 1985 that film company Goldcrest was furious after it was discovered that Mr Duggan had run his boat to ground in the middle of the set at the Purfleet Quay.

Hugh Hudson, who directed Revolution in Lynn in the 1980s

Executive producer Chris Burt said the fishing boat, The Queen of the Bay, was brought into the quay “deliberately” by Mr Duggan. Because it was conspicuous among the film’s 18th century ships on the set, the film-makers were forced to re-think their shooting schedule.

A day or so later the boat was towed out of the area and Mr Burt commented: “Our relationship with Lynn has been harmonious. We have loved being here and I hope the town has enjoyed having us here. But the actions of one man are trying to make quite sure that the relationship breaks down.”

Mr Duggan told a reporter that he had put the matter in the hands of a solicitor and had been advised to make no comment.

The Lynn News said it was understood Mr Duggan’s grievances were partly connected to his other boat the Dania, which he had hired to Goldcrest.