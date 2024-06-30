In our weekly Memory Lane feature, we take a look back at what was hitting the headlines this time 11 years ago as well as a picture of Festival Too in 1992...

West Norfolk Council is set to ban recruitment in a bid to meet cost-cutting targets, and any new staff will have to be more flexible. Not recruiting externally could save the council £250,000 and the management team is also being urged to identify other methods of working to make their service more efficient. But unions are already warning that the non-replacement policy would lead to reduced staff morale, raised workloads, and stress “when many employees are already working long hours, undertaking unpaid overtime and demonstrating indications of stress.” The council’s cabinet is also set to change the early retirement or redundancy packages that have been on offer at the council.

The Brundle motor dealership has this week closed the Tottenhill site it has occupied for 32 years, making 28 staff redundant. Directors Martin and Robin Brundle blame sweeping changes in the way that new cars are being marketed and sold for the end of an era. The company will now concentrate on its Volkswagen dealership and body repair shop at North Lynn. Seventeen of the staff have transferred to new jobs at North Lynn and eleven of the redundant staff have already found new employment.

Festival Too faced not only the recession but also a bigger budget to bring its traditional free programme of entertainment to Lynn in July 1992. It had been the toughest yet of Festival Too’s seven years. This was the scene when the event was launched at a garden party at East Winch Hall when borough council leader Ian Stockwell (eighth left) joined committee members to celebrate the launch. On stage at the Tuesday Market Place that year were top names such as Mike Pender’s Searchers, Edison Lighthouse, Raymond Froggatt, Edwin Starr & the 1st Dream, plus headliners Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich

Materials science group Porvair’s North Lynn operation is under review after an interim financial report revealed it had lost £500,000 over the last six months. The business employs about 200 staff at two sites in North Lynn. In Estuary Road on the Riverside Industrial Estate, it specialises in membranes that enhance the performance of leather and textiles to make them waterproof and breathable; in Bergen Way on the North Lynn Industrial Estate, Porvair Ceramics specialises in sanitaryware, tableware, and technical ceramics. Chief executive Ben Stocks said: “We have got terrific people in Lynn and I am very confident they will find a solution.”

The Old Bell pub in Marham, which had been earmarked for demolition so it could be replaced with a housing scheme has been saved by planners. The pub has been redundant for nearly ten years and Veltshaw Builders Ltd had wanted to build eight terraced houses, a pair of semi-detached houses, and four detached houses. Marham Parish Council said it was opposed to the scheme and the West Norfolk Development Control Board voted by ten to four to refuse the application – going against the recommendations made by their officers.

Supermarket giant Tesco could build a multi-million-pound food store close to the centre of Fakenham. The company is applying for outline planning permission to build a 30,000 square metre building and create about 250 parking spaces on the former Aldiss site west of Oak Street. The site concerned has been a car dealership and warehouse in the recent past but is currently disused. Town Mayor, Ann Chappel felt the Tesco scheme warranted a “cautious welcome”.

Although he is 82, the Duke of Edinburgh showed his rivals a thing or two about his favourite sport of carriage driving during a busy country fair weekend at Sandringham. He was among nearly 120 entries from all over the UK competing in the event and driving his usual team of four Fell ponies he finished the three-day event in fourth place in his class. Prince Philip has been competing for more than 20 years – after giving up polo – and has represented Britain in European and world championships.

A public poll is to be held in Swaffham later this month to ask council taxpayers if they support the planned £300,000 extension of the town hall. Ten residents called for the parish poll during a public meeting organised by Swaffham Taxpayers’ Action Group (STAG), in the Assembly Rooms. STAG claimed a poll was needed because of its concern over financial liabilities incurred by the town council, but the town clerk, Richard Bishop, explained that the £300,000 for the extension would be met from the interest earned on the capital received from selling allotment land.

Come rain, hail, or shine, members of Downham’s WI Market have hardly missed a chance to sell their wares – and it has just celebrated its 25th anniversary. The stall was first set up in 1978 and in all that time only three markets have been missed and each time because of heavy snowfall. To mark the anniversary a special cake was made by the chairman, Mrs Wendie Key, and given to customers, and a party was also arranged for founder members, past and current producers.