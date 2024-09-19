A care home resident was treated to an afternoon of music, food, and good company to mark a special birthday.

Reginald White, known as Reg, who has been a resident of Lisbon Court in Lynn for just over two years, celebrated turning 100 years old on Tuesday surrounded by his family and friends.

He was happy to be celebrating his birthday with loved ones - but wished his wife May, who died four years ago, was beside him for the occasion.

Reg White celebrating his 100th birthday with his family

He said: “It is a lovely day celebrating. It's ever so good, but I just wish my wife was here.”

A host of residents at Lisbon Court joined Reg and his family to mark this occasion by having a buffet and a special birthday cake, with a singer joining the party to entertain everyone.

Reg’s daughter, Sandra Smith, said: “It is nice to be able to celebrate this with him and all get together.

“It is nice that all the residents had come out to enjoy it with him.”

A birthday card was also sent to Reg from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Reg, who was one of nine siblings, was born and raised in Hunstanton before moving to Dersingham later in life. It was there where he went on to marry May and have two children, four grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

He enjoyed gardening and remembers playing football and cricket at school before the war started, and he was then stationed in this country as a stand-by soldier during the conflict.

Reg’s secret to living a long life is consuming plenty cups of tea.

Sandra added: “He drinks a lot of tea.”