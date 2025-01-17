More than £12,000 has been raised in 24 hours for a “beautiful, selfless and kind” woman who has been told her stage three cancer is inoperable.

Clair Honeywood, a mum of two from Lynn, was diagnosed with stage three pancreatic cancer after falling ill just before Christmas but was told by doctors that it was inoperable due to the tumour being around an artery.

Clair, a nurse at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, is currently undergoing chemotherapy which has a 5% chance of working, but has been told by doctors if it doesn’t work, she has approximately 12 months to live.

Clair Honeywood (right) pictured with her two sons and partner Daniel

Wanting to help where she could, Clair’s friend, Gemma Simper, set up a GoFundMe Page in hopes of raising funds for Clair, her partner Daniel and her two boys, Freddy, aged 12 and and Sonny, who is five.

In around 24 hours, more than £12,000 has been raised, with 300 people contributing to the enormous total.

The money will be put towards Clair and Daniel’s wedding, after deciding they want to get married after spending more than 20 years together.

It will also be used on making memories as a family, including days out to the zoo as Clair is a huge animal lover.

Gemma said: “Clair has decided she would like to get married to her partner of 20 years Daniel and make happy memories with her boys.

“Members of the community have offered utterly amazing things to support the wedding day and make it special.

“Clair and Daniel are overwhelmed by the kindness of people sharing the GoFundMe page, donating money to remove some stress, and the number of offers of support and kind words.”