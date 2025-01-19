A 19-year-old laughed in the dock as a court heard about his drunken actions which saw him ejected from a nightclub.

Harvey Devitt, of Walnut Avenue North in West Winch, was kicked out of Doctor Thirsty’s during a night out in Lynn on July 27 last year.

He had been aggressive in the venue, threatening to fight various people, before becoming verbally abusive towards police officers in the town centre.

Harvey Devitt appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

He told one person: “I will punch you up bro.”

He then told the police: “You are f***ing taking the p**s. F***ing arrest me then.”

After being warned to stop various times, he was indeed arrested.

Devitt appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He laughed as details of the case were read out.

“I have done my best to stay away from town,” he said.

“I have stuck to it - I haven’t been in town.”

Magistrates fined Devitt £150, while he will also pay a £60 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.