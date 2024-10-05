A 21-year-old has denied causing more than £2,000 worth of damage to a cinema after a fire was started earlier this year.

Tyler Pateman, of King’s Green, Fairstead, is accused of arson relating to Lynn’s Majestic Cinema on March 29.

At Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Pateman denied causing arson which caused £2,622.11 worth of damage to commercial bins belonging to the cinema after they were set alight.

Commercial bins at Lynn's Majestic Cinema were destroyed in March

Speaking briefly in court, Pateman’s solicitor George Sorrell said the not guilty plea is based on an argument that the 21-year-old did not intend to cause the damage, but that the fire was caused by a cigarette.

Pateman will return to Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 21 to face trial.

He has been released on unconditional bail.