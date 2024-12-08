A Lynn man caught with nearly 1,000 indecent images of children could face being sent to the crown court for sentencing.

Ewan Wright, 22, of no fixed abode, admitted three counts of making indecent images and videos of children when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The court heard from Stephen Munton, prosecuting, that Wright was caught when police exercised a warrant at his home address after receiving information that there had been the uploading of indecent images via IP addresses and user addresses linked to the property.

A number of electronic devices were seized and investigations revealed 351 Category A images and videos - the worst kind - 270 Category B images, and 301 Category C images.

Mr Munton said Wright had admitted possession of the images in an interview with the police. The prosecutor said the case was “so serious” it may need to go to the crown court for sentencing.

However, both he and Alison Muir, mitigating, suggested magistrates retain jurisdiction and order a full, all-options pre-sentence report, which means they could still send Wright to the crown court if necessary or decide his fate themselves.

Wright was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and granted conditional bail until January 28, when he will be sentenced.