Magistrates have opted to keep a 23-year-old who assaulted his parents in prison.

Nichita Baciu is currently remanded in custody after admitting assaulting his two parents, as well as causing criminal damage to their property on Sir Lewis Street in Lynn.

The offences took place on June 29.

Baciu appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court via a remote video link

Baciu appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday via a remote video link from prison.

During a previous hearing, he admitted a total of five offences.

During the hearing, prosecutor Stephen Munton said that Baciu attended his parents’ home address, assaulted them and made threats with a knife.

Mr Munton told the court that Baciu is at risk of further offending.

Magistrates decided to keep Baciu in custody until his sentencing, which takes place on October 17.