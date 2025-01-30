A 25-year-old is due in court charged with a number of car thefts in town.

Items were stolen from five cars on Monday and Tuesday and stolen bank cards were then used in shops around Lynn town centre.

Thomas Goodman, of Blackfriars Road in Lynn, was arrested on Wednesday and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with five theft offences and three fraud offences.

Goodman has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court this morning.