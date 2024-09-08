A 29-year-old who tore through town on an electric bike has been banned from driving.

Matthew Cook, of Wisbech Road in South Lynn, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle dangerously when he appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

He also admitted driving his black and blue-coloured electric bike without insurance, as well as failing to stop for the police.

Matthew Cook tore around the Tuesday Market Place in Lynn on an electric bike

The court heard that at around 7pm on March 31, CCTV footage from the Maid’s Head pub on the Tuesday Market Place showed Cook speeding up and down in front of the premises.

He was then spotted doing ‘wheelies’ on High Street and the Tuesday Market Place itself, and then argued with a member of the public who complained about him driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

He was also witnessed driving recklessly along the Saturday Market Place, St James Street, Church Street and Priory Lane - with numerous people required to move out of his way to prevent themselves being hit.

Cook sped away from the police on a number of occasions after being asked to pull over, but he was eventually arrested by a constable who had known of him committing similar offences for 12 years.

The court heard that Cook had 24 previous convictions, and is already serving a 24-month community order consisting of rehabilitation activities, unpaid work and thinking skills sessions.

Magistrates opted to let that current order run its course, meaning it will end in April 2026.

Cook was banned from driving for 12 months, while he will also pay a £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.

He will be required to complete an extended re-test when his driving ban comes to an end.

Mitigating, solicitor Alison Muir said: “It is fair to say that these offences weren’t particularly malicious, but they were bordering on stupidity.

“He admits that the disqualification is part and parcel of the punishment.

“His daughter is the most important thing to him and has been a life changer, but he perhaps needs to stop offending like this to be a better role model.”