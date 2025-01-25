A 30-year-old was seen in a town beer garden exposing his penis and thrusting his hips after joking around with friends.

However, it was no laughing matter for Alfie Connor when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, admitting committing an act outraging public decency.

On December 20 last year, Connor had been out drinking at The Globe Hotel Wetherspoons pub with friends.

The Wetherspoons pub and Globe Hotel in Lynn - where Connor exposed his penis

He was standing in the beer garden talking to friends and two women were standing at a table close to where Connor was.

One friend told the police she said to her friend: “That man has got his c**k out” and said that she felt “traumatised”.

The two other men who were with Connor were telling him to “put it away”, with the defendant responding “I don’t care who sees”.

Security at the pub responded to the situation and escorted Connor out of the pub, with his trousers still open and his penis exposed as he was marched out of the pub.

In a victim impact statement, one of the women who saw the incident said she was “shocked” and that it had “put me off going to ‘Spoons’”.

In mitigation, duty solicitor Tiffany Meredith told the court that Connor had drunk more alcohol than usual that day and was out on a work Christmas do.

“He accepts the impact this had on the two girls and other members of the public who saw,” said Ms Meredith.

“It’s something he shouldn’t have been doing. Since then, he has spoken to the friends he was with that night and they agreed that things had gotten out of hand.

“One of his friends had joked that he should get it out, he did what they said. It was silly behaviour.”

The solicitor added: “He is sorry for his behaviour and he is ashamed that he has lost his good character today.

“He is a young man with a little difficulty with his maturity.”

Magistrates opted to give Connor, of Burney Road in Lynn, a 12-month conditional discharge.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26 and court costs of £85.