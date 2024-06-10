A court heard how a 31-year-old has “come on leaps and bounds” since being found with a wrap of cocaine on him.

Samuel Wallen, of Tyrrell Crescent in South Wootton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted having cocaine, a class A drug, in his possession.

The court heard from prosecutor Holly Postle, who said that police were on patrol around the North Lynn area and saw Wallen near an address which is associated with drug deals.

Wallen was caught with a wrap of cocaine in North Lynn. Picture: iStock

Wallen was approached by officers and revealed that he had a small wrap of cocaine on him and was subsequently arrested.

This offence pre-dates an unrelated offence which means that Wallen has served a six-month prison sentence which was given to him in January.

In mitigation, Ruth Johnson said Wallen has come on “leaps and bounds” since the offence took place and said that he uses cocaine as a “social drug”.

“He has suffered dreadfully with his mental health, he used to take drugs to escape but now he chooses exercise and better living.”

For the offence, Wallen was fined £40, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £16 and court costs of £50.