A 32-year-old wanted man has now been found and arrested by police.

Police were appealing for help yesterday to find Oliver Watkins, who had links to the Lynn and Hunstanton areas.

Watkins, of no fixed address in the Watton area, was wanted on recall to prison, breach of court bail and failing to appear at court.

Oliver Watkins was wanted by police. Picture: Norfolk Police

He was described as 6ft 3ins tall and of slim build. He also walks with a slight limp.

Police have thanked members of the public for their help with the appeal.