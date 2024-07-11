Wanted man Oliver Watkins - who has links to King’s Lynn and Hunstanton - has been arrested by police
Published: 09:42, 11 July 2024
A 32-year-old wanted man has now been found and arrested by police.
Police were appealing for help yesterday to find Oliver Watkins, who had links to the Lynn and Hunstanton areas.
Watkins, of no fixed address in the Watton area, was wanted on recall to prison, breach of court bail and failing to appear at court.
He was described as 6ft 3ins tall and of slim build. He also walks with a slight limp.
Police have thanked members of the public for their help with the appeal.