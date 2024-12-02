A 34-year-old who punched a man outside of a bus station is “going down a different path” since spending a spell in prison.

Jack Greenacre, of Lynn Road in West Newton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for the assault he committed on October 13 last year.

Prosecutor Jessica Neequaye told the court an argument broke out at the bus station where somebody called another person a “nonce”.

Lynn bus station, where Jack Greenacre committed his offence

This caused Greenacre to punch another man in the face twice between the eyebrows.

In a statement provided by the victim, he said he “backed away” due to the pain he was in after being punched.

“This incident has made me feel gutted and I don’t want to go to the bus station area of town,” the victim said.

Greenacre has a lengthy criminal record and has committed a total of 48 offences.

In mitigation, duty solicitor George Sorrell told the court that Greenacre was recalled to custody and was released from prison earlier this year.

Mr Sorrell said since his release, Greenacre has stopped drinking and taking drugs, which the solicitor said was a leading factor in his offending.

“He now has a supportive partner and has a baby due, he is going down a different path,” Mr Sorrell said.

Greenacre was handed an 18-month community order, which entails completing a 12-day mental health treatment, and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

He will also complete a 30-day alcohol monitoring requirement and was ordered to pay £150 compensation to the man he punched.

Greenacre will also pay £150 in court costs.