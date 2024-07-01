A 34-year-old woman who repeatedly shouted swear words at police found herself in court.

Tanita Curry, of Lynn Road in West Newton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where she admitted using threatening language to cause alarm or distress.

On Friday, April 26, Curry was seen by police shouting and swearing in a public place.

When approached by officers, Curry said it was “f***ing hilarious” and “f***ing funny” before saying “f**k you” to police.

She also called the officer a “c**t”.

Prosecutor Sarah Fiddy said that Curry had committed a total of six previous offences, some of which were similar to using inappropriate language.

She appeared unrepresented in court and said: “I lost my best friend and my partner last year. My children’s father died last year and it was a year since it happened.

“It was my birthday, there was a lot going on that month.”

By committing this offence, Curry put herself in breach of a conditional discharge given to her for committing a previous offence.

For this, an additional £30 fine was added to a £40 fine given to her for committing this offence.

She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £16 and court costs of £50.