A man breached a restraining order on multiple occasions after receiving “mixed messages” from his ex-partner.

Aron Kandjii, 42, visited the woman’s house numerous times despite the court order - having believed it had expired.

However, he pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was handed a 24-month community order.

Aron Kandjii was sentenced at Lynn Magistrates’ Court after breaching a restraining order on multiple occasions

The court heard that Kandjii breached the restraining order on a number of occasions between November 2023 and April 2024 by visiting his former partner’s home in Lynn.

On the first few occasions, the woman stepped outside her home to find Kandjii crying and apologising to her. She did not want him to enter the address.

His next visit saw the woman say she would contact the police if he did not leave.

However, after that, he made several consensual visits which saw him stay overnight and engage in sexual relations.

These encounters came after both Kandjii and the woman came to believe the restraining order had expired. However, it is not due to end until July this year.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Munton said the woman insisted she would not tell the police if Kandjii came into her home, and described it as “mixed messages”.

Mitigating, solicitor Charlotte Winchester said Kandjii, of Gladstone Street in Peterborough, had lost “a lot of paperwork” during a period of homelessness - hence his reason for believing the order had concluded.

“He accepts the full facts of it, and did from the outset,” she said.

“He said, ‘I really thought that this restraining order had finished’.

“He contacted his ex-partner because he really wanted to see his daughter.”

Ms Winchester added: “He is not in the best of health. He does have a number of health issues.”

Kandjii’s community order will see him complete 15 rehabilitation activity days, while he will be subjected to location monitoring for five months.

He will also pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.