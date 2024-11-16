A prolific offender has been remanded in custody until she is sentenced following committing a spate of offences.

Emma Mortimer, 45, formerly of Bagge Road in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday via a videolink from prison.

Mortimer previously admitted committing seven shoplifting offences as well as one count of breaking bail conditions.

She also admitted one count of common assault, which took place on November 2.

On October 22, Mortimer failed to attend an assessment after cocaine was found in her system. The test was to determine if she was dependent on that drug.

On the day Mortimer failed to show up for that appointment, she stole some medicine and chocolate from Tesco in Gaywood.

The spate of offences began on September 10, when Mortimer stole various items from Boots in Lynn.

Two days later, she stole washing pods and a travel bag worth £46.95 from One Beyond in Lynn.

On September 21, she stole more items from Spar on Tennyson Avenue.

On November 2, Mortimer stole two blocks of cheese totalling £10 from Aldi in Gaywood, and carried out an assault on the same date.

On November 5, she stole meat from Tesco Gaywood and two cases of Corona beer from Asda in South Wootton.

Mortimer will be sentenced at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on November 22.

She was remanded in custody due to her “history of re-offending”.