A 65-year-old has been charged with fraud by abuse of position in relation to a charity.

Pamela Bent, of James Close in Lynn, has been charged with the offence which is alleged to have taken place between the dates of July 3 2019 and August 3 2023.

She has also been charged with one count of false accounting during the same period.

Police have charged Pamela Bent with fraud by abuse of position in relation to a charity. Picture: iStock

Both charges relate to a charity.

She has been bailed to appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on July 18.