King’s Lynn woman Pamela Bent charged with fraud by abuse of position relating to charity
Published: 09:47, 17 June 2024
A 65-year-old has been charged with fraud by abuse of position in relation to a charity.
Pamela Bent, of James Close in Lynn, has been charged with the offence which is alleged to have taken place between the dates of July 3 2019 and August 3 2023.
She has also been charged with one count of false accounting during the same period.
Both charges relate to a charity.
She has been bailed to appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on July 18.