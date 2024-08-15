There was much to celebrate at Lynn’s College of West Anglia as hundreds received their A-Levels, T-Levels and vocational qualification results.

Some 25% of A-level students secured a grade B or higher and 99% secured A*-E passes.

Additionally, 86% of T-level takers in the areas of Education and Early Years, Health and Adult Nursing, Business Management and Administration earned top grades.

Kerry Heathcote, CWA vice principal, said: “I am very pleased that the efforts and hard work of our students and teaching staff have been rewarded with robust grades across A-level, T-level and vocational subjects.

Millie Tibbs achieved her BTEC Ext Diploma in Nursing/Paramedic Academy. Pictures. CWA

Kerry Heathcote, CWA vice principal, said: “I am very pleased that the efforts and hard work of our students and teaching staff have been rewarded with robust grades across A-level, T-level and vocational subjects.

“To achieve a pass rate of 99% across our A-level programmes, and one in four attaining an A or B, is a testament to this.

“These are challenging qualifications, and we are delighted that our students can progress on to the next chapter in their lives with confidence, whether that be further study or employment - we wish them every success for the future.”

Jasmine Davies snagged three A*s in Sociology, Fine Art and Photography and is heading to Norwich University of the Arts to study lllustration.

“CWA gave me more freedom to choose my study hours and offers support,” she said.

Molly Hewitt, who competed in and won a gold medal in the WorldSkills UK 2023 competition and achieved a distinction in Adult Nursing will be going on to study Adult Nursing at York University.

Scott Leadley, head of faculty with vice principal Kerry Heathcote and Jasmine Davies.

“I did A-levels for a year but found it very boring being stuck in a classroom,” she said.

“I came to college to be in a different environment; classrooms, the hospital and the clinical simulation suit.”

Additionally, Millie Tibbs, who completed her BTEC Ext Diploma in Nursing/Paramedic Academy and is going to UEA, said: “I’m nervous but excited to go to university as I didn’t think it would be an option.

“My tutors have been so supportive and really helped me see what I can achieve.”

Those who haven’t done so yet can collect their results from the exams office on the Lynn campus.

Molly Hewitt got a distinction in T-level in Adult Nursing.

Do you have a story for Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk