A church and community hub which is playing a hugely important role in the lives of residents is celebrating two special anniversaries this weekend.

The Beacon, formerly known as North Lynn Methodist Church, plays a huge role within the community - and a special service this Sunday from midday will celebrate its 61st anniversary, which is on November 30.

Visitors will be able to share memories over a casserole lunch - with the event also marking one year since the building reopened following a refurbishment.

The Revd Jon Price, pictured with police officer Ben Jarvis, is a key figure at The Beacon

The church first opened back in 1963, and then closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Last year, after undergoing an entire rebrand, it reopened to the community as The Beacon.

It hosts a café and a food hub, as well as many more community-focused events.

The Beacon is holding a special celebration at the weekend

Rev Jon Price told the Lynn News that the new name was inspired by Margaret Green, who was well-known around North Lynn when the church originally opened.

Mr Price said: “When it was being opened she said, ‘We want this place to shine the love of God’.

“We went with the idea of The Beacon as a beacon shines light and brings a message to the surrounding area.

“The venue is still a church and everything that goes on there is based on the theme of one of its core values - ‘extended welcome’.”

Canon Rev Chris Ivory with Rev Jon Price

The two anniversaries are being marked this weekend to celebrate the partnership between Anglicans and Methodists in the area.

Mr Price added: “The church sees the café that is being run there as an expression of God's love for North Lynn, and it is an opportunity to invite people in to share a safe space.”

The Beacon has become an important hub for residents, with many events taking place there, while a garden space at the back is used by the Roots N Shoots group.

At the front of The Beacon is a cafe open to the public

Mr Price hopes this garden area can help to make up for a lack of green space around North Lynn until a longer term solution is found.

The Beacon also plays host to regular coffee mornings, baby groups, ‘messy church’ sessions, community meals, pizza projects, and fitness classes such as pilates.

Youngsters are also invited into a safe place to join in with sessions such as badminton, karaoke, creative art sessions, and basketball - with up to 40 children usually attending.

Youngsters can enjoy sports activities at the North Lynn venue

On Sundays, regular church activities and worship services take place.

The Beacon also serves as a base for the RISE North Lynn project, which is aiming to crack down on crime in the area and make it a better place to live.

Police officers regularly visit the venue to interact with residents and find out how they think their lives can be improved.

Mr Price added: “The church is much more than just a building. It is a group of Christians that have been faithful to their community and continue to worship here and continue to pray for their community here.

The Beacon holds its services in the worship room

“The church has done so many things in this community that it should be immensely proud of.

“It has been available for so many different people from so many different walks of life.”