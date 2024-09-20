A beautiful evening of opera unfolded at a care home as a resident’s dream came to life.

Anthony Leakey, a much-loved member of the Goodwins Hall family in Lynn, had wished to see a production of his favourite opera Carmen by French composer Bizet.

While the staff at the care home could not quite get Anthony to the Royal Opera House, with the help of the team at Athena Care Home, Anthony’s wish was granted in the most spectacular way.

Residents and family members enjoyed the day put on for Anthony

The gardens of Goodwins Hall provided the perfect setting for a summer evening of music.

Surrounded by friends, family members and fellow residents, Anthony was treated to a performance by operatic tenor Harry Kersley.

Not only did Harry perform a song from Carmen dedicated especially to Anthony, but he also delighted the audience with pieces from some of his other favourite shows, Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables.

The evening was a blend of elegance and entertainment, complete with glasses of Prosecco and a selection of canapés provided by the catering team at the care home.

The weather was warm and staff at the care home said it was “certainly a night to remember – the smiles on everyone’s faces were a testament to the joy that music can bring”.

Anthony said: “It has really made my night and has been absolutely wonderful.

“I want to thank everyone who has made this fantastic evening possible – and when can we start planning the next one?”

Throughout the evening, Harry took the time to chat with Anthony, sharing his passion for opera and ensuring that this moment was as personal and memorable as possible.

A spokesperson for the care home said: “The joy of seeing Anthony’s wish come true was shared by all, as the Goodwins Hall community came together to celebrate his love of music.

“The success of the event was evident in the lively conversations that followed, with residents already buzzing with ideas for the next occasion.

“It’s this spirit of community and making dreams a reality that defines Athena Care Homes.

“Here’s to making more moments and granting more wishes in the future.”