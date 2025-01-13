A crash which left two people with serious injuries has prompted police to launch an appeal for witnesses.

A 35-year-old woman from Lynn has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries after a silver Nissan Juke and black Lexus IS collided with her black Ford Kuga on the A47 yesterday.

The collision happened between Eye and Thorney, in Cambridgeshire, at about 4.50pm.

Three people were injured in the crash. Picture: Google Maps

The driver of the Nissan, a 32-year-old woman from Hatfield in Hertfordshire, and a 24-year-old woman from Peterborough, suffered serious and minor injuries respectively.

Police are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage to report it through the force website here using reference CC-12012025-0267.

Alternatively, those with information can call 101.