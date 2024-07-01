Staff from a Lynn accounting firm have gone sky high as part of its latest charity challenge.

A total of 11 brave individuals from Mapus-Smith and Lemmon LLP Chartered Accountants took to the skies, stepping far out of their comfort zones to participate in a skydiving challenge that tested their nerves and courage.

The event was not only a test of personal bravery but also a remarkable fundraising effort, surpassing all expectations.

Left-right: Claire Jess, Josh Ford, Lindsey Atkin, Jess Bridge, Jason Hall, Cally Witt, Helen Peak, Matthew Dobing, Harvey Slade, Josh Tyers, Chloe Savory

The event was organised to raise funds for The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House at Hillington and with the generosity of numerous sponsors and supporters, a total of £8,413 was raised – far exceeding the initial target of £3,000.

Officials said the day was filled with “excitement and a fair share of fear”.

“For some participants, the thought of jumping out of a plane was terrifying, but every one of them faced their fears head-on,” a spokesperson said.

“However, those initial jitters quickly transformed into exhilaration as they embraced the adrenaline rush, relaxed, and enjoyed the breathtaking descent.

“Each participant landed safely with a huge smile, proud of their achievement and grateful for the opportunity to contribute to a good cause in such a unique way.

“The support for this event highlights the community’s incredible generosity and commitment to supporting essential services provided by The Norfolk Hospice.”

Tapping House has been providing compassionate care for adults living with life-limiting conditions in North and West Norfolk for 40 years.

Each year the hospice cares for 1,500 patients at the end of their lives and supports a further 3,000 family members to find their way after losing someone important to them.

The spokesperson added: “A heartfelt thank you to all the participants who took that leap of faith, literally and figuratively.

“Whether they jumped from 15,000 feet or 10,000 feet, their bravery and willingness to push their limits have made a significant impact.

“We are incredibly proud of each and every one of them.

“This event has shown that with courage and community support, remarkable things can be achieved.

“To anyone contemplating such an adventure in the future, we say, go for it. You won’t regret it.

“The combination of personal triumph and contributing to a meaningful cause is truly unparalleled. Here’s to more challenges and more successes in the future.”

Lindsey Atkin, community and corporate fundraising manager at The Norfolk Hospice, joined the team at the Mapus-Smith offices to accept a cheque for £8,413.

Donations can still be made via theirJustGivingPage.

