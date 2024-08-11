An alcoholic did not pay attention to police officers when asked to stop shouting and swearing at a Lynn off-licence.

Thomas Bowers, 30, of Legge Place in St Germans, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

At 3.55pm on June 13, the police were called to Tower Place after reports from Millfleet Off Licence staff that a drunk man was in the premises.

The incident happened at this off-licence in Lynn

Prosecutor Asif Akram said that officers arrived to find Bowers “highly intoxicated” and that he was slurring his speech and unsteady on his feet.

Police warned Bowers about his behaviour and language, but the defendant continued to shout and swear at them - so was subsequently arrested.

Bowers had a total of 33 previous offences on his record.

He appeared unrepresented in court. When asked if he wanted to tell the magistrates anything, he said: “No it’s alright, don’t worry.”

Bowers told the court he is unfit to work as he is an alcoholic.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £40 in court costs, while he will also pay a victim surcharge of £16.