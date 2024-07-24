An ambitious bid to find a new use for Lynn’s Carnegie library is officially under way - with some groups already expressing an interest in taking it on.

Norfolk County Council is looking for an individual or group who is committed to taking on the historic London Road building for community use and has a realistic plan for delivering their vision.

The authority is now accepting applications from those interested parties and has again stressed that the library will not be turned into flats or retail premises.

An application process for groups or individuals to take on Lynn’s historic Carnegie library has officially opened

The building has operated as a library since it opened in 1905, but that era will come to an end in autumn 2025 when its facilities are re-housed in the old town centre Argos premises on New Conduit Street.

Interested applicants can contact the county council’s community team to find out more and to access an information and application pack by emailing communities@norfolk.gov.uk

Across the UK, other former Carnegie libraries have been turned into the likes of museums, art galleries, creative workshops, boxing clubs, theatres and dance studios.

An official opening of the Lynn library by Andrew Carnegie in 1905

The council says it is committed to seeing the building used for the benefit of the local community and to meet the needs of Lynn, while keeping the original and historic features of the library.

Cllr Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: “We know just how important this building is to the people of King’s Lynn and we’re determined to find a partner who is as committed to keeping the Carnegie for community use as we are.

“Carnegie libraries all over the world are now being used in all sorts of interesting and exciting ways, from art galleries to boxing clubs, so we are confident the people of King’s Lynn will find the right use for this inspiring building in King’s Lynn.

“We’re welcoming all bids and will help any groups who have a real, deliverable plan for the Carnegie to make a full application.”

Library facilities will be re-housed in a new Multi-Use Community Hub on New Conduit Street from next year

The application window runs from today (July 24) until October 20, and the county council’s community team will be available to support interested parties in drafting up applications.

Interviews with shortlisted applicants are expected to take place in late November or early December, with a decision made in January next year.

The successful bidder will be responsible for the overall management of the building, either through taking on ownership of the building or a long-term lease, and will need to provide a business plan demonstrating that they understand the costs associated with the management and operation of the building and that their proposal is sustainable.

They will be expected to provide evidence of a sound five-year plan for when they take on the facilities, which have been valued at £95,000.

Those wishing to lease the building would expected to pay around £15,000 per year.

Cllr Lesley Bambridge, who represents Lynn North and Central on the county council, said: “I am very pleased that we are in a position to receive expressions of interest as many residents have concerns about the future of the fine Carnegie building.

“I do know there are organisations who are showing interest already and am sure there will be appropriate applications coming forward."

The bidding process follows a series of engagement events with residents over recent years about their priorities for the landmark building.

Discussions with partners at West Norfolk Council over the past 18 months have been unable to identify a suitable, sustainable use for the property within the public sector, so the decision has been made to offer the opportunity to the voluntary and community sector in order to find a long-term use for the Carnegie that keeps the building in public use.

All bidders will need to provide details of how they will continue to ensure the building will be used for the benefit of the community in their bid, to ensure the spirit in which the building was originally gifted by Andrew Carnegie is honoured.

They will also have to provide details of how their organisation is constituted and run, to ensure any new management are able to discharge the duties of managing the site in a manner that will ensure the building is used for the benefit of the community.

The Lynn building was built as one of many Carnegie libraries worldwide funded by Scottish-American steel tycoon Andrew Carnegie around the turn of the 20th century.

It was constructed in 1904 by HJ Green and jointly funded by the borough council and Mr Carnegie.

There have been concerns in recent years that if a new use for the building is not found soon, it could follow in the footsteps of the town’s former Post Office and become derelict.

As well as the library, the New Conduit Street hub is expected to contain meeting places for groups and community organisations, workspaces, and adult learning facilities.

The price to complete that project has now risen to around £14.2million.