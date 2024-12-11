An ambitious vision to make West Norfolk a thriving place full of “happy healthy people” within 20 years has been endorsed.

Cabinet members at West Norfolk Council have endorsed a plan to guide collective efforts for economic growth across the borough over the next two decades and beyond.

The Economic Vision and Strategy was endorsed yesterday by the authority’s cabinet, following its development during 2024 through engagement with residents, community groups, businesses and other stakeholders.

An ambitious economic vision for Lynn and West Norfolk has been endorsed by council cabinet members. Picture: Mark Fiander

It sets out an overarching ambition for a vibrant economy by 2045, supported by five key priorities to achieve that vision, and will shape the collective plans and investment of the borough council and a range of other partners, aiming to secure further major funding for the area.

The vision is: “In 2045 King's Lynn and West Norfolk is a model for sustainable, active and inclusive rural communities, where the benefits of economic growth are shared widely, and natural and cultural heritage is preserved, enhanced and celebrated for future generations.”

The top five priorities are:

Lynn town centre is expected to be given a boost as part of the economic growth plans

• Thriving towns that are destinations for both residents and tourists

• Access to education and good work, at all phases of life

• Specialised agri-food, engineering, manufacturing and visitor economy with productive jobs and businesses that are a reason to stay in the area, relocate to it and invest in it

• Proactive, efficient and sustainable management of our natural resources

• Happy, healthy people living in connected inclusive communities with access to housing, health services, social and leisure facilities

The cabinet report will be considered by full council in January.

The strategy will inform development of an investment plan, setting out the borough’s priorities and needs for the next ten years, to guide plans, funding and projects.

This encompasses key issues such as targeted business support, raising skills and qualifications, delivering infrastructure, and driving sustained investment.

The priorities for Lynn are:

• Improve town centre attractiveness and cultural experience

• Create a successful, modern, mixed-use town centre

• Enhance connectivity and accessibility

• Improve safety, security and community wellbeing

• Raise young people’s aspirations and support business and skills growth

Cllr Simon Ring, deputy council leader and cabinet member for business and culture, said: “This is a positive vision for the whole borough, founded on the understanding that a vibrant economy encompasses not only economic growth but also the wellbeing of residents and communities, and the sustainability of towns, places, and the natural environment.

Cllr Simon Ring says it is a ‘positive vision for the whole borough’

“Having a clear, shared strategy on what we want to achieve collectively around inclusive, sustainable and prosperous economic growth, one which is backed by local businesses, partners and aligns with county-wide and national aspirations, will focus our planning and investment around the priorities.

“This will help us to make the best use of limited public funding and maximise opportunities to capture further investment from the public and private sectors.”

An update to the Lynn Town Board’s vision and investment priorities for the town was also endorsed by cabinet yesterday.

Vicky Etheridge, interim chair of the Lynn Town Board, has thanked people who have helped put plans together

Vicky Etheridge, its interim chair, said: “The strategy has already been crucial in updating the investment priorities for King’s Lynn, which will guide the next phase of significant regeneration under the Long-term Plan for Towns.

“I would like to thank everyone who has shared their valuable feedback to finalise the Town Board priorities and I look forward to the exciting next steps.”