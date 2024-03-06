“It’s the perfect way to finish the apprenticeship” – those were the words of Jake Twite after he was crowned Apprentice/Trainee of the Year.

Jake, 22, started as an apprentice at Lynn-based Steele Media two and a half years ago, and on Friday, he found his hard work had been recognised at the Mayor’s Business Awards held at Lynn's Alive Corn Exchange.

Jake was up against Natalie Parker of GH Hair Design and Tom Owen of Just4You Fitness for the trophy, sponsored by Greenyard Frozen.

Jake Twite, of Steele Media, won the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year award at the 2024 Mayor’s Business Awards. He is pictured with Steve Dalby, senior business manager of sponsors Greenyard Frozen. Picture: Ian Burt

After receiving the award, he said: “It’s the perfect way to finish the apprenticeship.

“It shows all the hard work I’ve put in. It’s been amazing, it’s really helped me with my journey.”

Asked what he’s excited for in the future, Jake added: “I’m looking forward to progressing, becoming more involved in the team – hopefully getting another apprentice below me would be brilliant and letting them follow the same path that I did and growing the team.”

Steve Dalby, senior business manager of sponsors Greenyard Frozen. Picture: Ian Burt

The award recognised the “enthusiasm, ambition, commitment, and talent demonstrated by so many young people today”, the judges said.

Steve Dalby, senior business manager of Greenyard Frozen, announced the winner and said: “It was an honour to judge this category and, may I say, very difficult to choose between three such brilliant candidates, all deserving of recognition.

“It was a very close and difficult decision.”

He added: “This apprentice/trainee demonstrated an extremely high level of commitment to his career and has shown an unwavering passion for his work and personal achievements.

“One of his more recent achievements is successfully creating and developing an app for local station, Radio West Norfolk.

“He is a great example of somebody that is willing to work hard in order to achieve and succeed early in his working career.”