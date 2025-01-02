A bid to create a new wildlife lake, nature reserve and eight holiday lodges looks set for approval despite owners of neighbouring nature restoration projects objecting to the site.

The owners of Oakland Garden Supplies in Pentney want to expand their offering at the site, which also includes creating additional warehouse space for the existing business, a new house and flood protection measures through a new sluice gate.

They say the project will create 20 additional jobs at the location close to the A47.

An aerial view of the Pentney site

West Norfolk Council’s planning committee has been recommended to give the green light to the scheme by officers, which comes a year after the developers were given a year to provide more detail about the environmental impact the site could have.

Oakland Gardens Pentney entrance

However, the proposals continue to be met with objections from an ecologist and other neighbours, who worry about the effect it could have on wildlife.

Great crested newts and bats are known to live in the area, which could be disturbed by the development.

Neighbouring landowners, who are developing conservation projects of their own, have also objected, believing it will lead to light pollution, noise and disturbance.

Other villagers have complained that Pentney does not need any more tourism developments.

The area has become a major destination for visitors in recent years, based around Pentney Lakes and woods.

Tourists to the existing lakes can enjoy waterskiing and the hospitality of several holiday lodges, while the village’s two spa resorts attract people looking to unwind in rural Norfolk.

However, there has been growing backlash at the rate of the development, which people fear is harming wildlife.

In November last year, a similar proposal to create 36 holiday lodges and a wild swimming centre was blocked by councillors due to the potential harm it could cause to the environment.

Councillors will meet on Monday, January 6, to vote on the application.