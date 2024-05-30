A school governor who released his first book last year hasn’t put his pen down just yet as he launches his debut poetry collection.

Andrew Stephen, who was once expelled from Lynn King Edward VII (KES)school, has written a poetry book titled Endless River.

Mr Stephen promised that Endless River “isn’t a typical book of poems” and that he isn’t a “typical poet”.

He started writing poetry as a teenager in the 1970s but has only just got around to publishing his first anthology.

“It’s been worth the wait,” said Andrew.

The book covers a “diverse range of subjects” including Andrew’s love of Cambridge United FC who he has supported since he was a child - he is now chairman of the Cambridge Fans United supporters’ group.

After a career as an English teacher that saw him sharing his love of poetry with generations of young people, Andrew is now retired and living in Barton Bendish.

Andrew says his love of Norfolk and his home town of Lynn features “heavily” in Endless River, with three poems written all about KES - where he attended from 1964 until 1971.

He added: “Endless River, published by the Hickathrift Press, is a brilliant book that will appeal to all lovers of poetry. Even if you’re not, you probably will be after reading this book.

“Seriously it’s that good.”

Endless River is available on Amazon in paperback, hardback and Kindle e-book form.

