Here’s our weekly book feature, with the Book of the Week and Top 10 from Waterstones…

Waterstones’ Book of The Week - and its Fiction Book of the Month for October 2024 - is Heaven and Earth Grocery Store, by James McBride.

From the author of the acclaimed Deacon King Kong comes a breathtaking literary whodunit that explores themes of poverty, immigration and the American Dream through the discovery of a corpse in 1970s Pennsylvania.

Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

In 1972, when workers in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, were digging the foundations for a new development, the last thing they expected to find was a skeleton at the bottom of a well. Who the skeleton was and how it got there were two of the long-held secrets kept by the residents of Chicken Hill, the dilapidated neighbourhood where Jewish immigrants and African Americans lived side by side through the 1920s and '30s.

In this novel about small-town secrets and the people who keep them, James McBride shows us that even in dark times, it is love and community - heaven and earth - that sustain us.

You can also find a £1 off voucher in the Lynn News of Friday, November 1.

BOOK CHART (compiled by Waterstone’s, Norfolk Street, Lynn)

1. Cinnamon Bun Bookshop – Lauren Gilmore

2. The Christmas Tree Farm – Lauren Gilmore

3. Pumpkin Spice Cafe – Lauren Gilmore

4. How To Solve Your Own Murder – Kristen Perrin

5. Just One Thing – Dr. Michael Mosley

6. Unleashed – Boris Johnson

7. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store – James McBridge

8. Rebecca – Daphne Du Maurier

9. Shakespeare – Judi Dench

10. In Too Deep – Lee Child