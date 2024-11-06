An 18-year-old from Lynn has been welcomed on an apprenticeship scheme with UK Power Networks.

Ben Smith is among the 27 new apprentices preparing youngsters for jobs that keep power supplies flowing.

They will train with some of the best in the business at the company’s purpose-built training facilities, where 110 craft apprentices learn specialist little-known trades as cable jointers, substation fitters and linespeople.

Ben Smith (right) from Lynn is starting as a UK Power Network apprentice. He is pictured alongside other Norfolk apprentice Liam Forde

UK Power Networks was recently named Large Employer of the Year in the Department for Education’s Southeast Regional Apprenticeship and Skills Awards 2024 and won Training Provision of the Year at the Energy and Utility Skills Awards 2024.

Ahead of engineers week next week, Ben explained why he wanted to work in the electricity industry.

He said: “It’s amazing. It’s a real privilege to be able to be here. The team is fantastic, and I’m meeting some great people and making some new friends.

“The onboarding process was really supportive. Throughout the entire process, from uploading my CV, there was plenty of feedback and communication from management up until the assessment day where everyone was friendly and looking after you.

“For young people coming up and getting into their first career, I think it’s crucial. The way that UK Power Networks has done it has been absolutely brilliant.”

Ben will train as an overhead linesperson at the company’s Lynn office.

He added: “In my spare time I volunteer on the North Norfolk Railway. That’s where the engineering passion comes in.

“I would love to think that I could be a senior manager one day. I’m quite an ambitious person so I’m sure I’ll push myself to make sure that I get to where I want to be.

“I totally see myself sticking with UK Power Networks because I have seen how they’ve invested in other people. I’m inspired by that, and know that if I invest in them, they will invest in me.”

Charlie Aston, engineering trainee manager at UK Power Networks, said: “Our apprentices are getting ready to take on crucial roles maintaining electricity supplies in our communities, work that typically happens behind the scenes, around the clock, and regardless of the weather.

“Safety and welfare are central to our apprenticeship, and we expect high standards of ourselves and our new apprentices. We nurture and empower apprentices to realise their potential, building a foundation for skilled lifelong careers and development opportunities.”

There were 33 applications for every vacancy on the Power Networks Craftsperson (Level 3) Apprenticeships. The programme has seen a 38% Distinction rate, exceeding national retention and completion rates, with all who qualify to gain employment with the company.

The new trainees include three women in a sector where they are welcomed but underrepresented among job applications.

A total of 16 apprentices will train as linespeople, six as cable jointers and five as substation fitters. Theory gained at college is put into practice under supervision with mentors at their local depots and at the training centres.

The 27 apprentices include school and college leavers like Liam and Ben, who can qualify in three years, and apprentices making a career change, who complete condensed training in two years.