A bereavement cafe is being held in Gaywood this month and is open to anyone who would like to go along and enjoy listening to harp music in a relaxed setting.

The bereavement cafes are part of a Norfolk Libraries project called Know Your Neighbourhood and this particular event is in conjunction with Creative Arts East.

Breathing Space with live harp music played by Xenia Horne is taking place at Gaywood Library on Thursday, July 25 from 11am–12pm.

Gaywood Library

Funding was given from the Know Your Neighbourhood project, and, as a result, three social groups have been launched across the West Norfolk libraries to address loneliness in the community.

A spokesperson said: “Many life events can lead us to experience the feeling of loneliness, which in turn can have detrimental effects on our health and wellbeing.

“Since the pandemic, this has compounded the problem, and these groups can help us to alleviate the symptoms.

“These groups form part of a national programme called ‘Know Your Neighbourhood’ and we wish to spread the news, so folks who feel lonely can start to feel part of something special.”

The groups are:

- Bereavement Café – A group of people who have experienced bereavement and want to get out, and have a social engagement with a cup of tea.

- Play and Stay (including Bounce and Rhyme) – A group for toddlers with their parent/carer to participate in Songs & Actions with Stay & Play after the session, where the children can play with the toys, while the adults can engage in conversation.

- Job Club – Providing 1-2-1 assistance for people who need some help to locate jobs online, locate CV templates, and fill in applications.

If you are interested, simply drop in or call your local library to find out when these groups are scheduled.

Alternatively, go to Norfolk.spydus.co.uk and search under the ‘events’ category.

